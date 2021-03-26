Does Following a Vegan Diet Make You Look Younger?

A lot of factors can affect how youthful our skin looks. Some of these factors are directly related to our age, but others are impacted by the things we put into our bodies. It’s a scientific fact that those who eat healthier diets live longer, and consequently, those who stick to plant-based diets might be healthier for many reasons. Still, the question remains, do vegans look younger than those who routinely consume animal products like meat, eggs, and dairy?

In general, vegans do not look any younger than people who choose to eat meat and dairy products, though many do live longer, healthier lives. Still, the effects of aging are not only determined by what we eat. There is biology to consider in this equation, as well as the environmental factors and state of mental health.

What causes skin to look younger?

When people think of healthy skin, they tend to think of the word collagen. Collagen is the protein that gives our skin volume and it is the most abundant protein in the human body. It depletes as we age, giving rise to wrinkles and saggy skin. We can minimize this protein depletion with supplements, but according to BioSpace, many of these collagen supplements are derived from the connective tissue of animals. There are also many plant-based collagen-promoting supplements out there.

Luckily, according to Hans Place Practice, even those on a plant-based diet can take advantage of the skin-softening effects of collagen. Plant-based diets are generally high in things like lysine, vitamin C, and antioxidant compounds that are all responsible for aiding the body’s production of collagen at a cellular level.

In addition, plant-based diets tend to be high in beta-carotene, an organic compound found in many fruits and vegetables. Beta-carotene doesn’t just give carrots and tomatoes a colorful appearance, it can help our skin take on a healthy, glowing appearance as well. Beta-carotene can also protect skin from harmful UV light and help maintain good eye health, according to Healthline.

