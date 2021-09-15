Looking to Attend Climate Week NYC 2021? Here Are a Few We're Excited About

Climate Week NYC's yearly Marketplace of the Future features sustainable brands, and serves as the official Closing Ceremony for Climate Week NYC. The expo is digital, and you can attend via Gather.Town, and the Climate Week Afterparty takes place in-person in Manhattan's West Chelsea neighborhood, featuring jazz musicians, a live muralist, sustainable brands, and closing remarks for the event.

Make sure to check out the full lineup on Climate Week NYC's website — it's going to be seriously awesome.