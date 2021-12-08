A Look Back at Some of the Climate Change Awards Presented in 2021

The 30-plus members of SeaWomen of Melanesia won the Inspiration and Action award, for their work documenting the coral reefs of Melanesia, a group of South Pacific island nations. The Entrepreneurial Vision award went to Maria Kolesnikova, the Director of the Kyrgyz Republic-b​​ased environmental group MoveGreen.

The Science and Innovation award went to Dr. Gladys Kalema-Zikusoka, a wildlife veterinarian who has dedicated her life to protecting rare and endangered primates in East Africa, via community-led programs that help people, too. And finally, Prime Minister Mia Mottley of Barbados won the Policy Leadership award, in celebration of her work advocating for those most affected by the climate crisis.