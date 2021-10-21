The People of Nature Awards, Which Celebrates Environmentalists, Announces Finalists

We're always happy to celebrate anyone who is doing good in their community, which is why we're such big fans of the People of Nature Awards . Sponsored by WeNaturalists , which celebrates conservationists, environmentalists, and wildlife professionals on a global scale, the People of Nature Awards just announced the first round of winners. These people have taken various measures to improve their local communities and ecosystems, finding eco-friendly solutions to various problems.

“I congratulate all of the awardees and thank them for their innovation, passion and dedication to saving people, place and planet,” Amit Banka, founder of WeNaturalists, stated in a press release.

Keep reading for more on the individuals who were awarded with this incredible honor — their stories will seriously blow you away.