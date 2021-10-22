Can Cryptocurrency Ever Be Sustainable? This Mining Startup Thinks So (Exclusive)

We've moved our HQ to Wyoming, as we've officially completed a multi-property deal for two manufacturing facilities in Cheyenne. This will help us increase production of Mobile Units by 300%! Read more: https://t.co/Uvj4ApXzoQ #cryptocurrency #Bitcoin #bitcoinmining #crypto pic.twitter.com/uHVnsS0Nrg

“I think that [cryptocurrency] definitely can become sustainable , because … the newer generations believe more in sustainability and green energy, so that means that more investments are going to be steered towards social responsibility,” Podhola tells Green Matters on a recent video call.

“Therefore, more capital will be placed into this over time that will exponentiate, and therefore the technology for green sustainability modes will continue to increase,” he thinks.

Basically, as the younger, more conscious generations continue to make up a greater percentage of the market, they will continue to force the crypto industry to innovate and become less energy-intensive.