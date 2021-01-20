Everything You Need to Know About the Recent Bird Flu Outbreaks

The bird flu's origin story began in China back in 1996, when the disease was initially detected among geese, according to the CDC, and it was proven to be incredibly contagious and fatal. It seemed to affect migrant, aquatic birds more than others, but it appeared to be affecting livestock as well. A year later in Hong Kong, the first human case of avian influenza was confirmed, and ever since, the disease has affected livestock and people alike in more than 50 countries across the globe.