California Just Passed A Bill To Ban Cosmetic Testing On Animals

What exactly counts as cosmetic? The legislation is pretty detailed and specific in their explanation. Their wording is as follows: “‘Cosmetic’ means any article intended to be rubbed, poured, sprinkled, or sprayed on, introduced into, or otherwise applied to the human body or any part thereof for cleansing, beautifying, promoting attractiveness, or altering the appearance, including, but not limited to, personal hygiene products such as deodorant, shampoo, or conditioner.”