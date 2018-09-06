We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Browsers may block some cookies by default. Click accept to allow advertising partners to use cookies and serve more relevant ads. Visit our privacy policy page for more information.
Home > News
european-rabbits-bunnies-grass-wildlife-1536258281137-1536258282844.jpg
Source: pexels

California Just Passed A Bill To Ban Cosmetic Testing On Animals

By

Whether you're a vegan, vegetarian, or eat animal products on a regular basis, many people agree that testing on animals for cosmetics is ultimately unnecessary. That's why it's so important that California has taken a stand against beauty brands who test their products on animals. 

The California State Assembly just passed bill SB 1249. This bill, which received a unanimous vote, moves to make it illegal to sell products that have been tested on animals. This includes products with ingredients which have been tested on animals. If Governor Jerry Brown signs it into law, the bill will go into affect on January 1st, 2020. 