More Than 20 Are Reported Dead After Floods Trigger Landslides in São Paulo

”(I’m looking for) my nephew, his wife and a 2-year-old child,” a 54-year-old resident of Franco da Rocha named Cicero Pereira told AP News in a neighborhood that was completely ravaged by falling debris. “They said the bodies are still there under the mud, but until now they couldn’t recover them.”

Another resident, 69-year-old Nelito Santos Bonfim, described his chilling near-death experience via AP News.