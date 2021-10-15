La Niña Could Make For An Awesome Ski Season — Depending On Where You Go

She's back — La Niña has officially returned just before the start of winter 2021. The natural ocean-atmospheric phenomenon, which is considered to be the "opposite" of El Niño, typically comes with below average sea surface temperatures in the Pacific Ocean, as well as certain weather patterns across several U.S. states. Sometimes, it can result in significant amounts of snow — so how will La Niña affect ski season 2021?

Skiers often use La Niña and El Niño to predict the upcoming season's conditions.

“The reason people talk about it now is because El Niño and La Niña is the only factor that we can kind of reliably predict many months in advance,” Open Snow meteorologist Joel Gratz told Summit Daily last month. “All the other things that control storm tracks aren’t able to be predicted more than really a week or two in advance, which is when we’re just tracking each individual storm."