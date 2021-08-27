The Southwest Pacific Ocean Is Enduring the Wrath of the "Southern Blob"

As previously mentioned, the Southern Blob was caused by decreased precipitation, and it's triggering massive droughts worldwide. According to Reuters, the warm surface temperature of the blob heats the surrounding air , creating an influx of pressure. The area, now called "pressure ridge," changes the way storms move, sending more inclement weather to Antartica and driving it away from South America. Scientists think that's why parts of South America have been suffering from relentless droughts.

For decades now, Chile has been hotter and dryer than ever, putting them in a brutal megadrought. Although the Southern Blob is much closer to Australia than South America, a new study from Thursday, Aug. 26, which was posted in the Journal of Climate, shows it's happening because the Southern Blob is diverting storms from passing over much of South America.

"I find it very concerning to see that human-caused climate change is amplifying the severity of megadroughts," National Center for Atmospheric Research's climate scientist, Andreas Prein, told Reuters. "Such (extreme) droughts are responsible for the collapse of historic civilizations such as the Mayas or the Ming Dynasty, and can destabilize modern cultures such as recently seen in Syria."

It's unclear how this will be tackled, aside from tackling the root cause: greenhouse gas emissions and irresponsible human activities.