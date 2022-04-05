Biodegradable Golf Balls for a Low-Impact Hole-In-One

Albus Golf's EcoBioBall ($220 for a pack of 100) is not only biodegradable, but it also contains non-toxic fish food in its core, breaking down its natural outer shell in less than 48 hours and feeding local marine life. So no need to worry about the creatures residing in the ponds at your local golf course — you could actually make a fish family's day by shooting them a bomb of free food... no scavenging required.