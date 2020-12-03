Is the North Brooklyn Pipeline Officially Shut Down? Mayor de Blasio Speaks Out

In February 2020, Mayor de Blasio expressed that he did not support the highly controversial North Brooklyn Pipeline project , and ultimately issued an official executive order essentially declaring that New York City wouldn't be funding any projects that involve fossil fuel-related infrastructure, according to The Daily News. Now, he is calling for an official withdrawal from the project entirely, stating that it will not only hurt the environment, but also the people living there.

“Racial and environmental justice go hand-in-hand, and National Grid has failed to clearly demonstrate that this pipeline is needed to keep New Yorkers warm and safe,” de Blasio said in an official statement on Thursday, Dec. 3. “I am calling on them to withdraw this project immediately.”

Although it's unclear if this will actually halt the project, this now means that local and federal government officials alike have united against the pipeline, as per No North Brooklyn Pipeline.