3 States Abruptly Make Protesting Fossil Fuel Pipelines a Felony

On March 18 in South Dakota (which the Dakota Access Pipeline runs through), Gov. Kristi Noem (R) made a similar move. She signed Senate Bill 151, defining "critical infrastructure" to include oil and natural gas facilities and pipelines. The bill also defines interrupting or impairing any critical infrastructure facilities a Class 6 felony.

The following week, she approved House Bill 1117, which revised penalties for "riot boosting," a vague term that South Dakota developed in 2019, according to the AP. It essentially criminalizes people who seemingly pre-plan riots, violence, or damage at a protest. The ACLU argues that criminalizing "riot boosting" is a "clear First Amendment violation."