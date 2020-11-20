Looking for Rechargeable Batteries? Here Are the Best and Most Affordable Options

When one thinks of the word Duracell , the first thing that comes to mind is obviously batteries. So it’s no surprise that Duracell manufactures rechargeable versions of its batteries in all of the most popular battery sizes. The company also sell chargers and pre-charged batteries that cost just a bit more than Duracell’s normal batteries.

The Energizer Bunny has also joined the rechargeable renaissance by offering a range of common rechargeable battery sizes. Energizer also sells pre-charged versions and plug-in chargers.

Panasonic also makes rechargeable batteries, and the brand boasts that its batteries are rechargeable up to 1,500 times and reliable in low temperatures.