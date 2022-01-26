Beagle Freedom Project Founder on the Importance of Going Cruelty-Free (Exclusive)

Jordan Karcher, the founder and CEO of Grounds & Hounds, tells us via email that partnering with Beagle Freedom Project (BFP) was a no-brainer.

"At Grounds & Hounds, our goal is to provide a helping hand to pups in need of a second chance. With over 67,000 dogs being used for laboratory testing and research in the United States each year, it seemed like an obvious choice to join The Beagle Freedom Project in their mission to rescue and rehome these animals," he says.