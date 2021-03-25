Good News — The U.S. Bald Eagle Population Is Making a Comeback

Although one might think of the majestic bald eagle as a rarity, the population is unexpectedly flourishing. In 2007, the beloved bird was removed from the lists of Threatened and Endangered Species, which is undoubtedly a huge conservational milestone for any species. And in the last decade, the bald eagle population has risen tremendously.

"This is truly a historic conservation success story," U.S. Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland said in a news briefing in March 2021, as per CNN.

"The bald eagle has always been considered a sacred species to American Indian people and similarly it's sacred to our nation," she added. "The strong return of this treasured bird reminds us of our nation's shared resilience and the importance of being responsible stewards of our lands and waters that bind us together.″