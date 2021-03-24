"Lights Out Philly" Is Philadelphia's New Initiative to Protect Migrating Birds

There are a few ways you can protect birds in your area, even if you don't live in one of the cities involved with Lights Off. In addition to shutting off the lights during migratory hours, according to All About Birds, you can identify potentially "dangerous" windows — such as big picture windows, windows with feeders, or reflective windows. To deter small birds, you can make vertical markings on your window with tempera paint or soap, add decals, or use ABC BirdTape .

Acopian Bird Savers or "zen curtains" also provide the markings birds need to detect windows (and they look pretty cool!). You can also install mosquito screens outside the window, cover the exterior glass with netting, or use transparent film such as Collidescape which helps you see from the inside — it can also reduce your cooling costs.

There are so many ways to do your part, but start by turning out your lights — you'll also save quite a bit of energy that way.