Birth of a Baby Sumatran Rhino Provides Hope for the Critically Endangered Species’ Future

The Indonesian Ministry of Environment and Forestry just announced in a press release that a Sumatran rhino named Rosa gave birth to a female baby Sumatran rhino on March 24. She was born in the Sumatran Rhino Sanctuary (TNWK SRS), located in Way Kambas National Park in Lampung Province, Indonesia.

The newborn’s name has not yet been revealed – but we’re expecting an adorable birth announcement any day now.