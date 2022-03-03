Some of the Worst Floods in Decades Are Evacuating Thousands of Australians

Some of the Worst Floods in Decades Are Evacuating Thousands of AustraliansBy Lizzy Rosenberg
Mar. 3 2022, Published 1:27 p.m. ET
After two consecutive summers of relentless wildfires, Australia definitely deserves a break from climate change-induced weather. However, that was only the beginning. Now, parts of the country are suffering from devastating floods, which have evacuated tens of thousands of people from their homes. According to reports, Australia's floods are the result of large amounts of rainfall which have been deemed "astronomical" by government meteorologist Jonathan Howe.
New South Wales Premier Dominic Perrottet reported 1,000 rescues in the area as of Tuesday, with 40,000 forced to evacuate and 300,000 placed under evacuation warnings, according to Cap Radio.
"We'll be doing everything... we can to get everybody to safety and get these communities right across our state back on their feet as quickly as possible," Perrottet stated as per Cap Radio.
"This is terrible. This is terrible. One life lost is too many," New South Wales deputy premier, Paul Toole, stated, per RFI, after a third death was confirmed in the town of Lismore. Now, the storm is moving towards Sydney. "Today, the focus is on Sydney. We are expecting heavy rainfall over the afternoon into the night and into tomorrow," he said.
See a recent forecast, below.
The death toll of Australia's floods has risen to at least 12.
Parts of Australia's southeast coast are receiving more rain than they have in a decade — resulting in floods that have killed at least 12, and evacuating major populations, according to Al Jazeera. The rain has completely washed away homes, snapped power lines, and submerged town centers. The rain started at the end of last week, and after receiving upwards of 2,200 calls for help overnight, emergency crews have gone through with at least 300 flood rescues.
The military has dispatched helicopters, who have been rescuing stranded people with their families and pets from rooftops. Stranded car passengers and animals were also saved from a bridge that was partially submerged on both ends.
"We had no capabilities to get them off in the dark so we just had to make sure that they bunkered down and we went in this morning and got them all out," Woodburn State Emergency Services Commander Ashley Slapp stated, as per NPR.
Experts predict that residents in Sydney can expect months worth of rain in just a few hours. So more rescues are likely to be carried out within the next few days.
Climate change is wreaking havoc on Australia.
As previously mentioned, these last few years have been extremely tough on Australia, in the realm of climate change. The 2019-2020 fire season, which has now been renamed Black Summer, scorched quite a bit of Australia's natural lands. Animals were killed, people were forced out of their homes, and many died. Sadly last year's fire season wasn't much better.
Extreme weather — like torrential rain — comes as a result of climate change and the La Nina weather patterns. And because coastlines have been eroded due to rising sea levels, coastal towns like these are far more susceptible to floods. That said, victims of the Australian floods are in our thoughts right now.
