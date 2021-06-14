Don't Let Bee Conservation Take a Backseat — They're Still Extremely Endangered

Although there's quite a bit going on in the world right now, our planet simply cannot survive without bees , and therefore, it's up to us to save them. Bees pollinate the plants we eat. They are also crucial for the sake of biodiversity. But, there are many ways to help bring bees back . We can plant more bee-friendly flowers in our gardens, and attempt to transition away from pollutive fossil fuels that increase the air temperatures and cause droughts that kill vegetation.

We can also make a point to stop purchasing honey or other bee-derived products, as harvesting honey heavily decimates bee colonies. We can also shy away from using pesticides in our gardens and advocate against major pesticide companies — not only are they creating products that affect bee populations, but pesticides also hurt our waterways, farmers, and those who eat them.

Bottom line: bees are still endangered, and they still need our help.