Sinkholes Are Forming on the Arctic Seafloor, Due to Rising Temperatures

While most of us are experiencing global warming in the form of heat waves, droughts, extreme weather events, and wildfires, the Arctic is experiencing something far more intense. Sadly, the Arctic is warming is three times faster than the global average, causing snow to melt, native species to die off, and sea levels to rise.

Now though, massive sinkholes are forming along the Arctic seafloor — and environmentalists are looking to climate change as the root cause.