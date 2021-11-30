Arctic Ocean Has Been Warming Longer Than Scientists Thought

This weakens west-to-east jet streams in the North, causing more extreme weather patterns. That's right — it all comes full circle.

In contract, Antarctica has hardly warmed at all over the last century. This is because of polar amplification, meaning it's stronger in the Arctic, which is an ocean covered by sea ice, than in Antartica, which is elevated, and covered in permanent snow and ice.

That said, hopefully this doesn't mean we're much farther along in the process than we thought.