Russia’s Permafrost Is Melting, Causing Homes to Collapse as the Earth Beneath Them Sinks

Russia is looking for ways to tackle the effects of climate change head-on — since Russia is among the many countries that will be most affected by climate change , it will be important for the government to find ways to adapt to changes, in addition to reducing its impact. According to Pop247, the ministry is currently planning to establish over 100 monitoring stations that will include deep-set wells, that plunge 30 meters beneath the earth's surface.

These wells will be used to assess the rate at which the ground is melting. Hopefully, this will enable the government to effectively correct a potentially bad situation, or help surrounding communities, before the ice truly melts.

Hopefully communities will find certain ways to adapt sooner rather than later, but we wouldn't be shocked to see an influx of climate migrants flee from northern Russia over the next few years.