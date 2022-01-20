Beavers Are Leaving Alaska for the Arctic, and Melting Permafrost Along the Way

Beavers are moving northbound from Alaska to the Arctic, according to Alaska Public. University of Alaska Fairbanks professor, Ken Tape, conducted a study in December 2021 that looked at five years' worth of satellite imagery. The images showed that approximately 12,000 new dams and ponds have been created by beavers, which has resulted in tons of melted permafrost.

“The landscape is falling apart with permafrost thaw, and beavers are that trend on steroids,” Tape said, per Alaska Public.