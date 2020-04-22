Nintendo's 'Animal Crossing' Is Bringing Earth Day to Your Virtual Island a Day Late

Though we may be celebrating Earth Day mostly indoors this year — especially those of us who live in big cities — there are still plenty of fun ways to commemorate the day, from starting an indoor garden to watching the inspiring speakers scheduled for this year's Earth Day live stream event. And if you're one of the millions who've become recently obsessed with Animal Crossing: New Horizons , there's an Earth Day-inspired event coming to the game as well. We've gathered all the available details on what to expect with the upcoming game update.

Details are still emerging on the event, but we can confirm a beloved character from earlier versions of the game will make his comeback for the special event and will be a recurring visitor from that day forward.

While we originally thought a free update would come on Earth Day, it looks like the "Nature Day" event comes the following day, on April 23. That morning, players should receive a prompt to download a free update to their game , which will open up the Nature Day event and a host of other fun features being added to the game.

(Re)introducing Leif, the sloth who used to run the garden center in 'Animal Crossing: New Leaf'.

When the cute little sloth appeared in promotional material signaling the Earth Day event (now retitled "Nature Day," fans of the social simulation got pretty excited. Leif will not only bring special challenges for the 11-day Nature Day event, which runs until May, 4, but he will also sell seeds, saplings, and new flowering shrubs. While players can buy some gardening supplies at Nook's Cranny, the selection probably leaves much to be desired for players looking to grow a variety of plants on their islands.

Even players who have unlocked an expanded Nook's Cranny only have six flower types each day to choose from. Typically, the selection will include two colors varieties of three species. There are eight flower species available on Animal Crossing, and the only way to cultivate new species is to visit friends' islands and purchase seeds in their Nook's Cranny or get lucky and land on one of the mystery islands that have different flower varieties.