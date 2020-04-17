From Pope Francis to Zac Efron, This Earth Day Livestream Is Featuring Incredible Speakers

Although Earth Day was literally meant to be spent outside, Kathleen Rogers, the President of Earth Day Network, hopes this will satisfy participants, and instigate future change.

“This unprecedented time has stopped us all in our tracks,” said Kathleen Rogers, President of Earth Day Network in a statement shared with Green Matters. "The way forward is hopeful, and we have an opportunity to forever change how we interact with the environment in our own backyard and our community at large,” she said in a press release.