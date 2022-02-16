The Food Network’s Aarti Sequeira: “We’re Meant to Live More in Tune With the World Than We Do Now” (Exclusive)

GM: How did you first get into cooking, and what made you decide to pursue it full-time?

AS: I've always been into cooking, in one form or another, because my family loves to cook and eat. I sort of fell into cooking as a full-time job. This is my second career, my first being a news and documentary producer. After my first career seemed to fizzle out, my heart broke, and I found solace in the kitchen. One day, a friend suggested I make a YouTube cooking show — at first I balked, but she convinced me that it was the joy that I find in the kitchen that's infectious. And the rest is history!