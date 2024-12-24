The Viral Wrapping Paper Trend Is a Fun Way To Get Your Pets in the Holiday Spirit You can try this during birthdays, too. By Lauren Wellbank Published Dec. 24 2024, 12:47 p.m. ET Source: hartkels95/tiktok

If you have some wrapping paper and a willing pet, you may be thinking about taking part in the wrapping paper trend that just about everyone on TikTok seems to be doing now. But what is this fun holiday-inspired project? And how do you get your furry friends involved?

You can learn more about the wrapping paper trend below, including some tips on getting your pets in the festive spirit so that they can participate in this activity even all year long (yes, it's a great idea for celebrating those milestone birthdays, as well).

What is the wrapping paper trend on TikTok?

The wrapping paper trend involves stretching wrapping paper across a small area, like a doorway, and cutting a small hole in the middle that would be big enough for your pet to fit their head through. Next, you'll need to set up your camera on the patterned side of the paper, placing your pet on the blank side. After you're both in position, you'll need to entice them to get their head to poke through the hole you created.

It looks like most TikTokers are opting for treats, but some pets seem ready for their closeup without any extra encouragement, and they'll just pop their heads through so they can see their favorite humans on the other side. Once you can see your pet's face it's time to start snapping photos, which will hopefully leave you with a picture suitable for framing... or for the family holiday card.

The wrapping paper trend is perfect for cats or dogs.

As long as your pet is happy to take part in this project, you can make the wrapping paper trend happen with both cats and dogs. But, if you have other pets that you think would like to get in on the fun — I've seen everything from cute little bunnies to adorable baby cows participating in the viral trend — then you should feel free to include them as well.

Although, I must reiterate, this is only for pets who are happy to have their paparazzi moment. For example, those who don't like flashes or having their heads touched would be better off sitting this one out!

Recyclable wrapping paper is a great option for all your holiday needs.

No matter whether you're using your wrapping paper to create a picture-perfect moment with your pets, or to help package a present for someone you love, recyclable wrapping paper is always a great choice. Not only does it help keep your celebrations a bit more sustainable, but it can also cut down on the amount of waste you have to deal with on Christmas morning.

That's because recyclable wrapping paper can go directly into your commingled bins, allowing you to save room in the trash can for those bigger objects that can't be sent off to the recycling center. Before giving your wrapping paper the old heave-ho, you'll want to make sure it can actually go into your recycling bin.