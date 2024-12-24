Are Christmas Cactuses Poisonous? What to Know Before Buying One This Holiday Season While not considered toxic, it is extremely important that your companion cat does not eat plants. By Jamie Bichelman Published Dec. 24 2024, 10:04 a.m. ET Source: Thomas Fore/Unsplash

Plants are always a great option to beautify your living space, but some plants may also threaten your companion animal's safety if ingested. During the holiday season, it's not uncommon to receive plants or flowers as gifts. But what greenery is safe for your beloved pet? For example, you may wonder if a Christmas Cactus is safe to purchase for your home this year.

Keep reading to learn more about what animal experts say about Christmas Cactuses, and how they might affect the animals in your home.

Are Christmas Cactus plants poisonous to cats?

No, the Christmas Cactus plant (also known as the Easter Cactus) is not considered toxic to cats, according to a resource from the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA). Nevertheless, according to PetMD by Chewy, if your cat chews on a Christmas Cactus plant, they may still experience problems and unintended health concerns.

Per PetMD by Chewy, your cat's mouth, throat, and stomach lining may become irritated by the Christmas Cactus plant fibers, which may cause vomiting, diarrhea, and changes to their appetite and energy levels. That's not all: your cat may also experience a blockage in their stomach or intestines due to too much of the plant causing an obstruction.

Thankfully, the Christmas Cactus isn't a cactus as we typically envision it, and do not have sharp, needle-like points that could hurt your cat. If you suspect your pet has consumed a large amount of the Christmas Cactus plant, it's best to take them to a veterinarian.

Are Christmas Cactus plants poisonous to dogs?

Per the ASPCA, no, the Christmas Cactus plant is not considered toxic to dogs. Health space design company Ambius concurs that the Christmas Cactus plant is not considered poisonous to dogs. However, it recommends avoiding allowing your companion dog to consume the plant, as vomiting and diarrhea are potential consequences.

“Mass amounts can cause stomach upset, such as vomiting and diarrhea, due to high fiber content,” veterinarian Dr. Hannah Lau told The Dodo. Despite your precautions, we know that sometimes emergencies occur. If you are concerned that your dog somehow managed to bypass your safeguards and consume a large amount of your Christmas Cactus plant, Dr. Lau suggests keeping a careful eye on your dog's symptoms.