Police Are Looking for a New Jersey Woman Who Hopped a Fence to Pet a Bengal Tiger

By Lauren Wellbank Published Aug. 22 2024, 12:45 p.m. ET

A weekend trip almost ended in tragedy for one woman, who hopped over the fence in front of a tiger exhibit at a New Jersey zoo, reaching her hand into the animal's enclosure in what looks like an effort to pet the captive creature.

The incident highlights just how close the woman came to getting seriously injured during the stunt — and how zoos are ultimately harmful for animals as well. Keep reading to learn more about the incident, including what the police said about the reckless behavior.

A woman hopped a fence to pet a Bengal tiger at a New Jersey zoo.

In a video later submitted to police in Bridgeton, New Jersey, a woman scaled a fence that separated the public from a pair of Bengals at the Cohanzick Zoo. Per USA Today, viewers can see her approach a tiger in the clip, sticking her hand through the fence to touch one of the big cats before the feline reacts. For several seconds, it looked like her actions could've taken a gruesome turn as the tiger clearly became agitated by her proximity.

The woman then turned and went back the way she came before anything more could happen. This isn't the only incident involving this specific woman. According to WRAL News, the woman also attempted to hop a fence near a bear enclosure before she was stopped by staff. With her actions thwarted, she apparently left the zoo, leaving officials and authorities scratching their heads about the reasoning behind the close encounter.

Entering zoo enclosures can have fatal consequences.

There are plenty of horror stories about what can happen when people violate rules and regulations set forth by zoos, but those stories are rarely as tragic as the ones involving the animals, just as was the case in 2016 when a child fell into a zoo enclosure at the Cincinnati Zoo.

For those who don't remember, Harambe the lowland gorilla was euthanized in an absolutely heartbreaking turn of events when an unsupervised minor ended up in the animal's enclosure. While this situation was different than the one that took place at the New Jersey zoo, it highlights just how dangerous these encounters can be for the humans and the animals involved.