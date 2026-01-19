Sundance Makes a Major Announcement About Its 2027 Festival The festival was formerly held in Utah. By Lauren Wellbank Published Jan. 19 2026, 2:26 p.m. ET Source: Alex Moliski/Unsplash

The Sundance Film Festival is a who's who of film festivals. You can expect to find everyone from independent filmmakers who are just getting their start to big-name celebrities who have come out to celebrate the art form. However, those who are used to heading to Utah to catch the days-long event will need to make some changes for the upcoming film festival season. That's because organizers have announced a big change for the program starting in 2027, and it's left a lot of fans feeling sad.

Article continues below advertisement

The organization has shared that it plans to move the event from Utah to Boulder, Colorado. The change was made while the foundation's creator was still alive, and he shared the details of his intentions for the future of the event before his passing. However, there are plenty who think that the decision to move the festival after decades of hosting it in Utah is a big mistake for the festival and the community that has supported it. Keep reading to find out why Sundance is moving to Boulder.

Source: Krists Luhaeers/Unsplash

Article continues below advertisement

Why is Sundance Film Festival moving to Boulder?

Robert Redford founded the Sundance Film Festival some 40 years ago in an effort to help independent films to be able to continue to find an audience in a time when big blockbusters got all of the attention. He remained true to his mission up until his death in 2025, releasing a statement about how moving the festival from Park City to Boulder would help it continue to thrive. In a statement shared on the program's website, he said that he thanked Utah for the support.

"What we’ve created is remarkably special and defining," he said in a statement. "As change is inevitable, we must always evolve and grow, which has been at the core of our survival." That evolution includes plans to move to an area with a thriving arts, music, technology, and food scene, something Redford believes will help the festival change and grow with the times. The program's Director and Head of Public Programing Eugene Hernandez seconded Redford's thoughts in the statement.

Article continues below advertisement

While we’re disappointed by Sundance’s decision to leave Utah, we wish them continued success in their next chapter. For more than 40 years, Utah has supported the Sundance Film Festival to become a global force in film, art, and culture.



As I’ve said from the beginning, we… — Governor Cox (@GovCox) March 27, 2025

“This city is ready to embrace emerging and established global storytellers, our staff and volunteers, and, of course, global audiences," he wrote. But not everyone is feeling the love. Utah Governor Spencer J. Cox called the decision a "mistake" on X, writing how he tried to keep the festival in Utah by offering the festival's leadership a "highly competitive package," perhaps hinting at the costs that may be a factor in the organization's decision to move, before wishing them the best.

Article continues below advertisement

Where is the 2026 Sundance Film Festival?