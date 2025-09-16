The Best Robert Redford Quotes on Climate Change and the Environment Redford was a prolific climate activist. By Jamie Bichelman Updated Sept. 16 2025, 4:41 p.m. ET Source: MEGA

Actor Robert Redford was a profoundly impactful and passionate climate activist throughout his life. Sadly, he passed away on Sept. 16 at the age of 89. Redford was aware of the dramatic changes to the environment during his lifetime, and so advocated for greater protection of the environment, all the while bringing awareness to countless people and policymakers about the deadly cost of their inaction. Indeed, he was a superstar and activist in every sense of the word.

To honor Redford's activism, the Green Matters team is publishing three of its favorite Redford quotes relating to climate change and the environment. You are in for a real treat if you have not yet familiarized yourself with the breadth of Redford's lifelong activism. Below, we've hand-picked three of the best Redford quotes on climate change and the environment to honor a proud and successful man.

Robert Redford recognized that climate change affects us all.

Source: MEGA

"What sits behind and on top of all this is the bigger problem that concerns everybody’s health – every country, every nation, every person. They’re all under the umbrella of climate. And because climate change is such a harsh topic with very little time to correct it – there’s been so much damage done over the years to the planet – that if we don’t do something sooner rather than later, then I don’t know what kind of planet we’re going to have to live on."

Redford said the above quote in an interview with the United Nations. The quote attests to the indiscriminate nature of climate change; that is to say, climate change cares not about the wealth of a certain region, its people, or any other personal attributes. Redford's quote embodies the all-encompassing nature of climate change and how it affects the planet in its entirety.

Redford also recognized that "time is running out."

Source: MEGA

"Time is running out. Our window of opportunity is narrow. I believe there are true limits to the resources of our planet, but there is no limit to the human imagination and our capacity to solve the biggest challenges of our time." Redford penned those profoundly inspiring words himself in an article for TIME in December 2016.

Redford acknowledged that Americans are divided on so many issues, including climate change. He also established his credibility as an advocate "for over 40 years," including citing his 1975 film, The Solar Film. Indeed, the world lost an incredibly impactful, tremendously eloquent, and remarkably experienced advocate.

Redford encouraged solidarity and to act with urgency.

Source: MEGA