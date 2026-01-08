Why Is Salad And Go Closing All of Its Restaurants in Texas and Oklahoma? Closures of 32 restaurants follow 41 closures last year. By Jamie Bichelman Published Jan. 8 2026, 1:02 p.m. ET Source: saladandgo/X

As fan-favorite companies prepare to go out of business, or at the very least, restructure their organization, customers must grapple with their beloved restaurants no longer being in operation. To wit: Customers throughout Texas and Oklahoma must now deal with Salad And Go shuttering in those two states, with the company instead choosing to focus all of its attention elsewhere. Customers today are left wondering why Salad And Go is closing all of its restaurants in Texas and Oklahoma.

If you were once a proud customer of Salad And Go in Texas and Oklahoma, you're likely wondering why the restaurant is shutting down there. Will Salad And Go remain in operation elsewhere throughout the U.S., or is this the final goodbye to the salad restaurant? Below, we report on the Salad And Go closures in Texas and Oklahoma, and what comes next for the company. Continue reading to learn all about the company's closures and what the future holds for Salad And Go.

Why is Salad and Go closing?

As the Phoenix Business Journal reported on Wednesday, "a flawed plan" of aggressive expansion efforts in Texas in the early part of the 2020s decade eventually led to the company's downfall, especially considering one main, central kitchen was meant to serve as the service point for hundreds of restaurants.

“On day one I knew I'd have to figure out something because the current way that we were expanding was not as thoughtful or as strategic as it could be,” CEO Mike Tattersfield told the Phoenix Business Journal. Additionally, per the report, the first round of Salad and Go store closures in Houston, Austin, and San Antonio in 2025 were related to "poor real estate decisions," according to Tattersfield.

Drive-thru salad chain Salad and Go is closing all of its Texas and Oklahoma stores. https://t.co/lZTr4Xubx4 — WFAA (@wfaa) January 8, 2026

Salad and Go is leaving Texas.

According to a report in Restaurant Business, Salad and Go confirmed on Wednesday that the company is closing 25 of its drive-thru restaurant locations in Texas, as well as seven in Oklahoma. The company closed an additional 41 restaurants in Texas and Oklahoma just a few months prior, in September 2025. The closure of 32 stores this year means that roughly 600 employees, affectionately called "Greenies," per the Phoenix Business Journal, will be left out of work.

The company's headquarters office and central kitchen in Dallas will also fall victim to the 2026 round of closures. The new headquarters will be relocated to Phoenix, according to Tattersfield, where the company will refocus its efforts after apparently ignoring that segment of the market for too long.

Salad and Go CEO: “We were so focused on expanding out in Texas and other areas and we neglected Arizona." https://t.co/y66HqLWHKH — Dallas Business Journal (@DallasBizNews) January 7, 2026

Which Salad and Go locations remain in operation?

Salad And Go will feature 70 remaining stores throughout Arizona and Nevada. The food in those stores will once again be served by one central kitchen. There are no additional closures expected in the Arizona and Nevada markets. Salad and Go was initially co-founded in Gilbert, Az., in 2013, according to Restaurant Business, and the company is going back to its roots.