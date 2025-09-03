Is G FUEL Going out of Business? Addressing the Social Media Rumors A Sept. 2 social media post has fans wondering if the company is closing. By Jamie Bichelman Updated Sept. 3 2025, 3:32 p.m. ET Source: GFuelEnergy/X

If you are an avid fan of the energy drink company G FUEL, chances are you have seen their Sept. 2 social media posts, announcing some shocking news. If you are a connoisseur of energy drink brands, you likely have tried G FUEL at some point — especially if you are a gamer. Sadly, if you have not yet seen their Sept. 2 social media posts, you may be in for a lot of disappointment, as the company seemed to hint at its closure. Is that for certain, though?

Article continues below advertisement

G FUEL energy drinkers — questionable health attributes notwithstanding — we feel for you. Below, we explore whether or not the popular G FUEL brand is going out of business. Keep reading to learn more about the Sept. 2 G FUEL social media posts, whether or not the company intends to go out of business, and what might come next for avid consumers and supporters of the G FUEL brand.

Is G FUEL going out of business?

It appears that G FUEL is going out of business, based on social media posts that were delivered by the brand on Sept. 2 on their multiple accounts. "An unforgettable run. Thank you for the love, the grind, and the memories," G FUEL posted as the caption to a screenshot message announcing the company is likely coming to a close.

Article continues below advertisement

"After years of shaking things up, fueling the grind, and rewriting the rules, it's the end of an era," the G FUEL post began. "We've had the honor of being there through the late nights, the big wins, the impossible comebacks, and the unforgettable moments that made G FUEL more than just energy."

Article continues below advertisement

Indeed, G FUEL was more than just energy. As The Economic Times points out, "G Fuel is known as a favorite drink among gamers, Twitch streamers, and the eSports community. The brand has worked with famous creators like Ninja and PewDiePie, which made the shutdown rumors even more shocking, as per the OpenCritic report." Nevertheless, "After the farewell post, speculation quickly spread online that G Fuel might not be shutting down but instead preparing for a big rebrand," per The Economic Times.

"It's been an incredible journey being able to build alongside creators, gamers, streamers, and a community that became family," the brand concluded in their social media post on Sept. 2. "Every tub cracked, every shaker raised, every memory made...we've felt the love every step of the way. So, to everyone who's been a part of it thank you, we love you. Logging out, G FUEL."

Article continues below advertisement

IVE BEEN WITH GFUEL FOR 11 YEARS THIS CANT BEEEEEEE — FooYa (@iFooYa) September 3, 2025

But wait! Speculation is rampant that in the Community Notes section of the G FUEL X post, the brand is earning free advertisement that they aren't actually shuttering, and instead undergoing a rebrand. It's quite a unique strategy to announce a rebrand, of course, relying on some individuals who may be "in the know" to correct the brand itself and assert that the brand isn't closing.