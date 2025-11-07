Saying Goodbye to the Beloved Farmers' Almanac After 200 Years — Here's Why Everyone from farmers to home gardeners have looked to the Farmers' Almanac for seasonal advice. By Lauren Wellbank Updated Nov. 7 2025, 1:53 p.m. ET Source: farmersalmanac.com, no one cares/unsplash

It's the end of an era for generations of farmers, home gardeners, and outdoor enthusiasts who have relied on the Farmers' Almanac for advice. The publication printed long-range weather reports for North America, including both the U.S. and Canada, which many people used to do everything from planning their gardens by looking for their regions first and last frost dates, to deciding when to vacation based on seasonal weather predictions.

In publication since 1818, many people considered the book a Bible of sorts, and they looked to the periodical whenever they needed a range of information about our planet. Published at the end of August each year, Wikipedia says that each issue of the periodical would include 16 months of predictions for the year ahead. However, in November 2025, the publication announced that it would be shuttering its doors for good. Keep reading to find out why the Farmers' Almanac legacy is coming to an end.

Why is the Farmers' Almanac coming to an end?

The Maine-based Farmers' Almanac announced on Nov. 6, 2025 that its 2026 printing will be the final edition of the publication. According to the Associated Press (AP), the company cited the growing challenges in the world of media for its demise, noting that maintaining a print publication is increasingly more costly (and less profitable) to do. As such, the print editions that have already hit bookstands will be the last versions of the book to see daylight.

Additionally, the AP says online access is scheduled to stop in December. That seems like a sad end for a publication that has roots that date back to 1818, however it sounds like the company hopes to leave on a high note, thanking subscribers and fans for their support on social media before wishing them the best in their future endeavors. "Our wish for you is to keep tending what’s important," it wrote in part on Instagram. "Keep watching the weather and awe-inspiring sunrises and sunsets."

Farmers' Almanac vs. Old Farmer's Almanac

While it may feel like the Farmers' Almanac has been around forever, there's another almanac that people have been reading for much longer, which will continue to remain in publication. The Old Farmer's Almanac was first published in 1792 and offers a lot of the same types of information as the Farmers' Almanac, but seems to do so with a different mission in mind. According to the Old Farmer's Almanac, the thing that sets it apart is the delivery of the facts.