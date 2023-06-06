Home > Big Impact > News Source: Getty Images Experts Theorize Orcas Are Attacking Boats Because of One Orca in Particular Orca whales near the Iberian peninsula are sinking boats on purpose! Here's why they may have adopted this behavior, explained. By Anna Garrison Jun. 6 2023, Published 12:35 p.m. ET

When reports began to surface that orcas were attacking boats near the Iberian peninsula, many people on the internet responded with surprise. Although pollution affects every aspect of marine life, humanity has dismissed the idea that creatures would fight back against the repeated destruction of their natural habitat.

Researchers have begun studying the fascinating phenomenon of orcas attacking boats, but the million-dollar question remains: why? Here's everything you need to know about this new behavior, plus the orca that may have started the phenomenon.

Why are orcas attacking boats?

According to Business Insider, reports that orcas were attacking boats and sailboats began in May 2020. By 2023, researchers have documented "hundreds" of incidents of orcas colliding with boats, following the same pattern of behavior: swimming to the back of the ship and hitting the rudder until the boat stops entirely.

Researchers have theorized several reasons why orcas are attacking boats. The first theory suggests that other orcas are following the lead of one orca in particular, who may have been previously traumatized by a boat collision or tangled in illegal fishing nets, reports Live Science. Biologist Alfredo López Fernandez explains, "The orcas are doing this on purpose, of course, we don't know the origin or the motivation, but defensive behavior based on trauma, as the origin of all this, gains more strength for us every day."

Boat captain Werner Schaufelberger told the German magazine Yacht that on May 4, 2023, his sailing yacht was dismantled and ultimately sunk in an hour by three orcas led by a matriarch he nicknamed White Gladis. "There were two smaller and one larger orca," he said. "The little ones shook the rudder at the back while the big one repeatedly backed up and rammed the ship with full force from the side."

A separate incident in the Strait of Gibraltar on May 4 featured a pod of six orcas targeting a sailboat. Greg Blackburn, who was on board the vessel then, told 9 News that he witnessed several adult orcas teaching two calves how to dismantle the boat using the rudder-dismantling technique.

The other reason orcas attack boats is more straightforward: they could be playing. According to Live Science, the behavior could be a "fad" or a behavior started by one or two creatures imitated by the rest of the group before being abandoned. Deborah Giles, an orca researcher at the University of Washington, said, "They are incredibly curious and playful animals and so this might be more of a play thing as opposed to an aggressive thing."