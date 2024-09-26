Home > Big Impact > News Hurricane Helene: What You Need to Know About the Storm’s Forecast Experts predict the hurricane will leave a wake of destruction in its path. By Lauren Wellbank Published Sept. 26 2024, 1:41 p.m. ET Source: iStock

A storm that began in the northwestern region of the Caribbean Sea on September 24, 2024, transformed into the eighth named hurricane of the season, Hurricane Helene, in just two days. Experts say warm ocean temperatures played a huge role in making the storm's rapid progression possible, creating a beast of a hurricane capable of producing 20-foot storm surges in some regions.

Article continues below advertisement

Those same experts blame human-led climate change for the hurricane's strength since humanity's reliance on fossil fuels continues to produce excessive amounts of greenhouse gas emissions, contributing to the warming of the Earth's atmosphere. Keep reading to find out where Hurricane Helene is expected to make landfall and what you need to know if you're in the path of the storm.

Source: iStock

Article continues below advertisement

Where will Hurricane Helene make landfall when it hits the U.S. coast?

As of 11:09 a.m. ET on Thursday, Sept. 26, 2024, experts with The Weather Channel predict Helene will make a direct hit on Florida's west coast, specifically along the Big Bend. It's expected to make landfall Thursday night. Conditions seem ripe for this Category 2 storm to become a Category 3 hurricane by the time it hits, something meteorologists are warning could be "catastrophic" for certain areas within Helene's path.

The National Weather Service describes a Category 3 storm as one with winds that reach between 111-129 mph. At this force, winds can blow a roof off and uproot or snap trees, creating dangerous conditions on the ground both during and after the storm ends. The wind isn't the only danger for this storm. The Weather Channel notes that Helene is capable of producing intense storm surges and flooding, with some areas expected to see water levels rise up to 20 feet.

Article continues below advertisement

As such, mandatory evacuation was ordered throughout a large swath of Florida, including Tampa, Gainesville, Cedar Key, and Tallahassee. The effects of the storm are predicted to reach well inland thanks to the storm's size. The Weather Channel's early predictions include flooding and the risk of mudlines for the lower regions of the Appalachians, which experienced heavy rainfall in the days leading up to Helene's predicted arrival. Tropical storm warnings have been posted all the way up into North Carolina.

9/26/24 11AM Update Hurricane Helene:

🚨The massive storm continues to move NNE at 14mph.

🚨Little wobbles east and west are expected as it moves towards the big bend. The storm is still expected to make landfall along the Big Bend area later tonight as a major hurricane. pic.twitter.com/2qqgS9hCRx — NWS Tampa Bay (@NWSTampaBay) September 26, 2024

How fast is Hurricane Helene moving?