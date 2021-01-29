An Atmospheric River Storm Is Causing Mudslides in California — Here's What That Means

California's recent inclement weather has been attributed to atmospheric river storms. An atmospheric river , according to National Ocean and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), is a roaring trail of river-like condensed water vapor that travels within the atmosphere, in tandem with the weather. When an atmospheric river reaches planet Earth, it often unleashes its water vapor in the form of rain or snow.

Sometimes, this can be beneficial — the "Pineapple Express," for example, has been known to bring much-needed precipitation from Hawaii to the dryer parts of California. However, its benefits depend on how much precipitation and wind is released as a result of the storm. Oftentimes, low-lying areas and coastal communities will be hit with floods and mudslides, which can lead to massive amounts of property damage and human endangerment.