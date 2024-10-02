Home > Big Impact > News Vital Farms Exposed: Everything You Need to Know About Lawsuit Against the Egg Company PETA originally filed a lawsuit against the company in 2021. By Lauren Wellbank Published Oct. 2 2024, 1:33 p.m. ET Source: myhealthforward/TikTok, gabrielaalexismosquera/TikTok, earthmama.cass/TikTok

Vital Farms is getting called out on social media over claims that the company is "greenwashing" — a phrase used to describe marketing tactics from companies that wish to make their products seem more sustainable or environmentally-friendly, even if they aren't, so that they can attract more eco-conscious shoppers. Many have accused the brand of tricking customers into paying a premium for eggs from so-called humanely raised chickens.

The company is even facing legal action over its advertising as people are further exposing Vital Farms on TikTok for using what they allege are abusive practices when it comes to their hens. Claims include debeaking and keeping hens locked in cages despite the company's claims that the chickens are "free range." You don't have to be a Vital Farms customer to want to learn more about these accusations, since many social media users say that both greenwashing and humane washing are becoming more commonplace.

Vital Farms' inhumane practices were exposed in a lawsuit filed by PETA.

On May 20, 2021, People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) called out Vital Farms when the organization, coupled with a few individual plaintiffs, filed a lawsuit against the company. The suit alleged that Vital Farms used deceptive advertising to trick shoppers into believing that the eggs they were purchasing were coming from chickens who weren't subjected to the horrors that laying hens on large farms go through, according to the Case Text website.

A Texas judge decided that the lawsuit had merit in 2022, and denied a request from the legal team representing Vital Farms when they asked to have the case thrown out of court, according to PETA's website.

Vital Farms responded to the allegations, releasing a statement that was shared by Perishable News, denying PETA's allegations and claiming that the company's practices have continued to pass audits from various organizations. However, the court case remains ongoing as of February 2024, according to National Geographic.

Former Vital Farms customers are exposing the company on TikTok for greenwashing their eggs.

Customers of Vital Farms have taken their complaints to social media, with people like @earthmama.cass spreading the word about the greenwashing and humane washing allegations against the company. In her video, Cass talks about how she was willing to shell out the extra money for the eggs because she truly believed that they were not only better for her family, but better for the hens that were laying them.

@seasonal_ryan You’ve been buying eggs from vital Farms you may have been buying green washed overpriced not even good for you animal products here’s the lawsuit and what you need to know! #vitalfarms #aninalbased #scandal ♬ Investigations - Kevin MacLeod

Similarly, @seasonal_ryan told his followers about the lawsuit, saying that we should all be digging into these corporate claims a little more deeply before taking them at face value, ensuring that we're not getting tricked by marketing strategies designed to take advantage of those who just want to make choices that are better for environment.