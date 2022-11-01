New Report Finds Startling Emissions Gaps Between Wealthy and Poor

For years, experts have been telling us that the climate crisis will have — and is already having — disproportionately negative effects on low-income people and those living in poverty. And two new reports highlight that.

The UN's Emissions Gap Report found that the chances of us staying on track to meet the goals of the Paris Agreement are pretty abysmal, while Autonomy’s report found that the U.K.’s wealthiest are responsible for a shockingly higher amount of emissions than the country’s poorest residents.