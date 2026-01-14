Sea Moss Recalled by a Popular Supplement Manufacture Due to Botulism Concerns The nationwide recall includes all flavors and sizes of the product. By Lauren Wellbank Published Jan. 14 2026, 2:44 p.m. ET Source: True Sea Moss

Fans of a popular sea moss supplement need to be advised that the company that makes the product has issued a recall. The news was shared in early January 2026 after the company voluntarily recalled its products due to policy and procedural regulations weren't followed, potentially allowing the products to develop certain types of microbial growth, which can include the deadly toxin botulism. As such, the company has informed the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) of the recall.

Now, the FDA is alerting consumers to avoid using the products involved in the recall, and cautioning them about what potential symptoms of botulism-related illness could look like if their products contained the toxin. Additionally, the FDA is telling customers what to do with those products if they have them at home so that they can avoid getting themselves or their family members sick as a result of using them. Here's what the FDA wants you to know about the 2026 True Sea Moss recall.

True Sea Moss issues voluntary recall.

True Sea Moss, which is a product manufactured by Los Angeles based Diva Farm Inc., has issued a recall of all of its True Sea Moss brand Sea Moss Gel Superfoods. These foods were sold in 16-ounce glass jars, according to an announcement from the FDA, and they contain a manufactured date prior to Jan. 9, 2026, which can be found on the jar's lid, with a format of MM/YYYY. The recall includes all of the 16-ounce sea moss gels, which include (but aren't limited to) the following flavors:

Mango

Pineapple

Wildcrafted

Apple and Cinnamon

Elderberry

Mango and Pineapple You can find a full list of the flavors and their associated UPC codes by reading the announcement on the FDA's website. The FDA says that the issue was uncovered during an inspection by the California Department of Public Health, when it was uncovered that the manufacturer lacked the proper monitoring information for pH-controlled food products, as these types of products are vulnerable to microbial growth.

That's why it's especially important for inspectors to be able to review records and confirm that the products have been kept at the right temperature to avoid developing toxins like botulism, which can cause weakness, double vision, and in some cases, trouble breathing. The FDA is advising customers to avoid using the recalled items at once and to reach out to Diva Fam directly with any questions by calling (818) 751-3882 or by emailing the company at support@divafam.com.

Is sea moss FDA approved?

Sea moss gel, which is derived from carrageenan that is harvested from Irish Moss, is used to create a range of products, including food thickeners. While many people, like Kim Kardashian, celebrate the gel for its health properties, the research into the product's benefits is still limited. That being said, WebMD does not state that carrageenan is approved by the FDA.