FDA Recalls 3 Tomato Sauces Over Botulism Risk — Check Your Pantry Now

As a precaution, consumers are being urged to dispose of the recalled products as soon as possible.

You might have heard of several instances when the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has recalled certain edible items from the market, claiming that they pose a potential risk to people’s health. This often happens when the products are contaminated with harmful bacteria, contain undeclared allergens, or are mislabeled. By making sure that the affected items are removed from the stores, the FDA makes sure that the nation’s food supply remains safe. In one such news, it was recently reported that the FDA has issued a nationwide recall of certain tomato sauce products due to concerns over possible botulism risk.

A tomato sauce bottle on a table. (Representative Image Source: Getty Images | Henrik Sorensen)

First and Last Bakery, LLC, which is based in Hartford, Connecticut, issued the recall for three varieties of its tomato sauce after discovering a possible contamination with Clostridium botulinum, the bacterium responsible for botulism. Botulism is a rare but potentially deadly form of food poisoning. The three sauces were Original Marinara Sauce, Tomato & Basil, Original Traditional Pasta Sauce, Meat Flavored, and Original Puttanesca Sauce, Mildly Hot & Spicy. These affected sauces came in 26-ounce jars labeled with a ‘use by’ date of September 2026.

Tomato sauce bottles on a table. (Representative Image Source: Getty Images | Westend61)

According to the official reports, it was distributed to Big Y and Stop & Shop supermarkets across Connecticut and Massachusetts. The FDA revealed that the sauces were produced without following an approved process, and when this happens, conditions inside the jar can allow C. botulinum to grow and release dangerous toxins. As a precaution, consumers are being urged to dispose of the recalled products immediately, as reported by Health. The company, First and Last Bakery, has also completely stopped manufacturing and selling the recalled tomato sauces. However, if you are someone who has purchased the affected product already should avoid consuming it under any circumstances, even if it looks or smells normal.

Another safe step is to take them back to the store where they were purchased for a full refund. Despite this, if you have already consumed it unknowingly and are feeling unwell or have even the slightest concerns about possible botulism exposure, you should seek immediate medical attention. Symptoms can include blurred vision, difficulty in swallowing and breathing, general weakness, and fatigue. Apart from these, abdominal distension and constipation are also other symptoms. These signs can especially be seen in young children, older adults, and those with weakened immune systems.

A woman suffering from food poisoning. (Representative Image Source: Getty Images | Boonchai Wedmakawand)

This is why it is very important to follow all the safety protocols, along with proper storage and cooking, to prevent contamination and protect public health. Meanwhile, on their official website, the FDA stated, “Sales and production of the sauce have been suspended to ensure full compliance with all regulatory requirements. No illnesses have been reported to date.” They further stated, “Consumers with any questions may contact the company at 860-956-5000, Monday through Friday, 9:00 am – 3:00 pm Eastern Standard Time.” Although botulism can be life-threatening in some cases, on-time medical treatment and supportive care can improve the recovery process.

