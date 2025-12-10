A Popular Blood Pressure Medicine Has Been Recalled Due to Contamination Fears The pills may contain trace amounts of another ingredient. By Lauren Wellbank Published Dec. 10 2025, 9:43 a.m. ET Source: Twofiqu Barbhuiya/Unsplash

If the daily routine of you or someone you love involves popping a pill designed to help regulate blood pressure, you're going to want to hear about a U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) alert that was sent out in November 2025. The government agency has announced that a common blood pressure medication is being recalled after testing showed trace amounts of another ingredient within the pills. The recall spans across the country and includes thousands of bottles of the drug.

The FDA has shared additional information about what is happening with the recall, including what you need to look for if you have any of the prescription medicine in your cabinets. This news comes at a time when products are facing increased scrutiny from the public after what seems like a massive increase in product safety recalls. Keep reading to learn more about the blood pressure medication recall, which covers multiple doses and expiration dates.



The FDA has issued a recall of a popular blood pressure medication.

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Inc. is recalling approximately 11,136 bottles of bisoprolol fumarate and hydrochlorothiazide tablets. The drugs were sold to the general public under the brand Ziac, and according to the FDA's website, they may contain trace amounts of ezetimibe, a prescription medication that is used to lower cholesterol. The recall includes 30-count bottles, which contain the code NDC-68462-878-30, and 100-count bottles that contain the code NDC-68462-878-01.

A 500-count bottle is also included in the recall, bearing the code 68462-878-05. All the bottles will feature expiration dates that range from November 2025 to May 2026. According to the FDA, the tablets were sold nationwide. While the recall was initiated on Nov. 21, 2025, the FDA shared an update on Dec. 1, giving the recall a Class III status, which means that using the recalled items is "not likely to cause adverse consequences."

What should you do if you have the recalled blood pressure medication at home?

The FDA's alert doesn't include any information about what customers should do if they are taking a prescription that is involved in the recall. This means that customers should likely reach out directly to their pharmacist or doctor to determine the best course of action. That's because these medications do provide an important service for those who take them, and discontinuing them without the direction and advice of a medical expert could be dangerous for some folks.

However, without knowing exactly what a person's specific healthcare needs are, the FDA may be wary of issuing blanket medical advice to anyone who has the prescription at home. As a reminder, this medication is used to control blood pressure. High blood pressure can cause potentially fatal health outcomes like a heart attack or stroke, according to the Mayo Clinic. Meanwhile, low blood pressure can also cause adverse health outcomes, like fainting.