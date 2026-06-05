A Woman Shares What It Looks and Feels Like After Having 9 C-Sections Some of the side effects sound hard to deal with. By Lauren Wellbank Published June 5 2026, 4:00 p.m. ET Source: mercedeslynnnn8/TikTok

There are a lot of things to consider when you're pregnant. And while many parents and parents-to-be agonize over decisions like whether to use sound machines, if they should swaddle their baby to sleep, or even whether or not they will use a pacifier, there are often some decisions that are out of our hands, like whether or not we will need a cesarean section (also known as a c-section). There's one mom on TikTok who is sharing some of the details about her nine c-sections.

Article continues below advertisement

That's right, this social media influencer named Mercedes Lynn has had nine of these procedures, and now she's opening up about the side effects she's experienced from these c-sections with her followers. And while her story has gone viral, it sounds like she doesn't want anyone to be afraid of having to undergo a C-section, but instead, she just wants to warn people about some of the side effects you could face if you have one or more operations during labor and delivery.

Article continues below advertisement

A woman has shared the side effects she has experienced after having nine c-sections.

Mercedes, known for her "homeschooling and homesteading" TikToks, shared a post on the social media platform, where she talked about some of the "crazy" side effects she has faced after delivering nine babies via c-section over 15 years. Her last C-section was completed less than a year ago. And while she reinforced several times that this was all worth it for her to welcome nine beautiful and healthy babies into the world, she wanted to make people aware of some of the things that could happen during repeat c-sections.

First, she said she is still "completely numb" in her stomach. She says she cannot feel a thing, and it's been going on for a few years now. Second, she says that she now experiences bad cramps in her uterus when she sneezes. "It didn't happen a few c-sections ago," she explained, adding that this is a more recent development.

Article continues below advertisement

Lastly, she says that it's become very hard for her to tone up or lose weight since having all of these babies, since the muscles have been cut and separated.

Article continues below advertisement

People shared their thoughts about the TikToker's story.

People jumped into the comments to talk about what the OP shared, with one person sympathizing with her story. "My core is completely destroyed from an emergency c-section 12 months ago and that was enough for me," one person wrote. However, most people were eager to joke about the sheer volume of children that the OP was raising. "The number after eight," one person asked incredulously about the number of children she had.

Source: Facebook Mercedes Lynn with her husband.

Article continues below advertisement

Meanwhile, plenty of people offered less than helpful (albeit hilarious) suggestions of how she could prevent a 10th c-section, with multiple people suggesting she have a zipper installed instead.