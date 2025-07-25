Ready To Snap Into a Slim Jim? You Better Hold off if You’re Pregnant Are Slim Jims and other beef jerky a no-no while pregnant? By Lauren Wellbank Published July 25 2025, 4:29 p.m. ET Source: Camylla Battani/Unsplash

Many pregnant people report having unusual cravings when they're expecting. Everything from odd pairings (hello, pickles and ice cream) to generally unappetizing foods (we're looking at you, sardines), pregnancy can make you want the unexpected. But, when it comes to those cravings, not all of your pregnancy desires are created equally. That's because some expectant parents can find themselves hankering for something that they can't eat while pregnant, like certain processed meats.

Slim Jims are among the list of foods that some people crave when they're expecting. But, are the processed meat sticks off limits? And what exactly happens when you eat a Slim Jim while pregnant? Keep reading to find out, and to understand more about why some people think Slim Jims should be avoided in pregnancy.

What happens when you eat Slim Jims while pregnant?

Craving a Slim Jim and absolutely have to have one right now? According to Expectful, these snack meats are loaded up with salt and nitrates, which aren't good to have in high quantities during pregnancy. A 2022 study posted in the journal Nutrients claims that these types of foods can actually cause negative outcomes in pregnancy, and may even increase your risk of gestational diabetes and preeclampsia.

While not inherently dangerous to babies, both of these conditions do come along with great risks to those who are pregnant. The Mayo Clinic describes preeclampsia as a condition that can result in high blood pressure, kidney damage, and other types of organ damage. As for gestational diabetes, the Mayo Clinic says that when untreated, it can result in complications like high blood pressure (preeclampsia), C-section, and future diabetes.

Untreated diabetes also has the potential to cause some risks for your baby, which include early delivery, high birth weight, trouble breathing, and stillbirth, among others. Fortunately, many people are screened for both of these conditions during their pregnancy. Of course, the connection here isn't being made between Slim Jims and pregnancy directly, but instead a diet high in nitrates and sodium. A single Slim Jim or two is unlikely to cause these conditions in an otherwise healthy person.

Can you eat Slim Jims while pregnant?

According to the American Pregnancy Association, there is a laundry list of foods that you shouldn't eat while pregnant. Among them are smoked seafood, fish with mercury, deli meat, raw shellfish, and so many more. However, the dried beef stick doesn't get mentioned on the list, which means that the brand itself is probably not off limits during pregnancy, which is good news for anyone who is craving the snack.