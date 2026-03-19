People Are Dying To Know if the Hilarious Yellowstone TikTok Account Is Real The account has more than 1 million followers. By Lauren Wellbank Published March 19 2026, 9:32 a.m. ET Source: visit.yellowston/TikTok

In an age where AI has us routinely asking, "Is this real?" it's not uncommon to see people wondering about the content they're viewing on social media. And while questions of authenticity are usually reserved for things like photos or videos of celebrities shilling for products that seem a little out of the norm, or else videos of politicians caught in weird situations, people online have found themselves questioning the validity of certain brand, agency, or celebrity accounts.

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The National Park Service (NPS) has not been immune to that phenomenon, and several faux accounts have popped up over the years. That has left many people wondering if their favorite accounts are the real deal, like the Yellowstone National Park page on TikTok. Now, we have an answer after the person behind the account has stepped up to reveal whether he's actually affiliated with the NPS, or if he's just a regular guy who loves posting park-related thirst traps.

Source: Ahmed Zalbany/Unsplash

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Is the Yellowstone National Park TikTok real?

In short, yes, the account is very real. With 1.3 million followers and countless numbers of posts, the Yellowstone National Park TikTok page, which operates under the handle @visit.yellowstone is an active and legitimate account. However, as a video from the account's creator proves, the account is not associated with the NPS. A nearly 50-year-old man named Matt is behind the hilarious and often viral content that highlights the park in a truly unique way.

In the video, he shared that he found a lot of joy in creating funny videos about the parks, helping to spread the word about the beauty of the region despite not being associated with the park service. He believes that his videos not only draw attention to what's going on in the parks, but also preserving the parks for future generations. In the caption of his video, he wrote that the parks "need us now more than ever," inviting people to keep showing up for the NPS.

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What kind of content does the Yellowstone National Park account post?

If you're unfamiliar with the account, you're going to want to buckle up. That's because Matt has been creating some hilarious videos about the park, including one that features a video of the park that rolls alongside of music from the band Tool that says, "My boomer manager left for three days and somehow I'm in charge now. Mom I swear, I'm about to slay queen for the parks and public lands."

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Another video features Michael Scott from The Office holding a boom box as Rage Against the Machine played over videos of the park, as the singer says the words, "F--k you, I won't do what you tell me." However, despite being obviously a little unhinged — the posts usually involve thirst traps that leave commenters questioning what is going on — people can't seem to get enough... even if they are a little confused about who runs the show.