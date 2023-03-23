Home > Big Impact > News Source: iStock Attention, Hikers — If You Find Elk Antlers on the Ground, Leave Them There By Lizzy Rosenberg Mar. 23 2023, Published 5:27 p.m. ET

Usually, when you think of poachers, images of guns and dead, bloody animals likely come to mind... gross. But poachers don't necessarily kill animals — poachers might just rip animals or even rare plants from their natural habitats, to sell them to zoos, nurseries, or pet stores. But poaching can even refer something as seemingly harmless as taking elk or deer antlers off the ground. Yes, the activity most commonly known as shed hunting is often illegal.

Even though elk do shed their antlers naturally, collecting them may still be illegal, based on where you are and what time of year it is. Many states and parks ban the practice, while others limit when and where you can do it. Breaking the law, however, may result in citations, fines, or even jail time, depending on your record. The legality of shed hunting is an interesting discourse, as it doesn't actually cause any pain or suffering to the animals themselves.

Oftentimes, people collect elk antlers because for their fruitful profit. In fact, a large set can sell for several hundred dollars, whether they're being used to decorate a rustic cabin, or if they're being sold as dog treats (which, from an overly careful dog parent, really aren't good for your dog!). But regardless, it's illegal in many places for the sake of our ecosystems, and in the name of conservation.

Source: Getty Images

Why is collecting and selling elk and deer antlers illegal?

According to U.S. Fish and Wildlife, species in the deer family (including elk, deer, and moose) usually shed their antlers naturally, about once a year. It's completely painless and often makes them feel more lightweight — kind of similar to how you might feel after getting a much-needed haircut. But collecting shed antlers is often illegal, because even those discarded bones play an important role in ecosystems. Once discarded, other animals reap the benefits of the antlers, when foraging.

Rodents such as squirrels or porcupines, for example, like gnawing on discarded deer and elk antlers for protein and calcium. They also chew on them similarly to dogs, to wear down their teeth. Bears and foxes even enjoy eating antlers. And what's more, it's difficult to prove that those antlers were obtained ethically, without hurting or killing the animal just for their antlers, before leaving them for dead. According to NPR, this is a somewhat common and hateful crime in central Oregon.

Though animals often shed them in the winter, many states ban shed hunting for only part of the year to avoid stressing out hibernating animals. Colorado Parks and Wildlife and Wyoming Game and Fish Commission, for example, ban shed hunting from Jan. 1 through April 30 to protect hungry, hibernating elk and deer. Other states such as South Dakota, ban shed hunting on land owned by game and fish, while states such as New Mexico require a permit. Always check your local laws, though.

Source: Getty Images

This true crime case involves elk antler poaching.

If you're a true crime podcast fan, you may be familiar with a Park Predators episode about shed hunting. The episode tells the story of a Montana man who ventured into Yellowstone National Park for a four-day shed hunting trip in 1991. After he fails to meet his girlfriend at a pre-planned date and time, when he was supposed to be finished, she calls him in as a missing person. His body was never found.