Thousands of Gallons of Salad Dressing Being Recalled Over Plastic Contamination Concerns

When most people think of eating healthy, they tend to imagine the types of leafy greens you'd find in a salad. However, a recall issued by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) may be putting a bit of a negative spin on salads, after one major manufacturer recalled thousands of gallons of salad dressing. The announcement was made by the FDA in November 2025, and it details the list of dressings, lot codes, and SKU numbers included in the recall.

Since the dressings were sold nationwide, it's likely that many people still have these bottles in their cabinets. As such, the FDA has updated the recall with more information, which includes a change to the recall's classification ranking, increasing the severity of the recall to the agency's second-highest class. Want to know more about the salad dressing recall and why the FDA is once again urging shoppers to check their refrigerator? Keep reading as we break it all down for you.

The FDA previously announced the recall of thousands of gallons of salad dressing.

Shoppers who have salad dressing produced by Ventura Foods LLC will need to take a look at the labels of their salad dressing, according to an alert from the FDA that was shared on Nov. 6, 2025. That's because the dressing appears to contain foreign objects, which the FDA describes as "black plastic planting material" in the alert. The foreign materials appear to have been included in the granulated onion, which is what prompted the recall of some of the following products:

Hidden Valley Buttermilk Ranch, with SKU #: 0 26700 19192 3

Pepper Mill Regal Caesar Dressing, with SKU #: 0 93901 72607 0

Pepper Mill Creamy Caesar Dressing, with SKU #: 0 93901 78134 5

Italian Salad Dressing, with SKU#: 7 67367 00518 4 Ventura Caesar Dressing, with SKU #: 00 026700 17360 8 Creamy Poblano Avocado Ranch Dressing and Dip, with SKU #: 7 34730 53243 1 You can find a full list of all of the products included in the recall by visiting the FDA's website.

The FDA has increased the risk level of the salad dressing recall

On Dec. 4, 2025, the FDA added a new classification to the recall, giving it a Class II ranking. That means that consuming or using the recalled items can potentially cause temporary (yet often reversible) health issues. While the FDA's announcement doesn't address what shoppers should do with the recalled dressing if they have some at home, the advice of the agency in these types of situations is typically that customers should stop using the recalled items at once.