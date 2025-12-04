Ritz Crackers Recalled Over Potentially Life-Threatening Ingredient Omission The labels have misidentified a major allergen. By Lauren Wellbank Published Dec. 4 2025, 9:09 a.m. ET Source: The Mega Agency

A popular snack cracker is being pulled from shelves after it was discovered to contain a potentially deadly allergen. The Ritz Cracker recall was first shared on Nov. 28, 2025 in a statement from the parent company. In the days that followed the recall notice was shared far and wide in an effort to make sure that customers who purchased these crackers were aware of issue with the label that could cause those who believed they were purchasing one type of cracker to end up with another.

Fortunately, as of the time of publication there have been no illnesses or injuries reported as result of this recall. Keep reading to learn more about the recall, including which products are impacted, how to identify them, and what you should do if you purchased some of the recalled Ritz Crackers.



Ritz Crackers recalled over the mislabeling of a common allergen.

Mondelēz Global LLC announced the November recall via a statement on the company's website. In the announcement, Mondelēz detailed how individually wrapped multipacks of Ritz peanut butter crackers had incorrectly been labeled as a cheese variety. "People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to peanuts may risk serious or life-threatening allergic reactions by consuming this product," the statement read.

Only the 27.6 oz. RITZ Peanut Butter Cracker Sandwiches (20-count option) seem to be impacted by the recall. According to Mondelēz, customers should be able to easily identify if their Ritz Cracker multipack is included in the recall by checking the UPC. The recalled products will feature the code 44000 07584 2, and best by dates of 8 JAN 26 or 15 Jan 26, with an "AE" Plant Code. This information can be found at the top of the package.

Shoppers in eight states should be on the lookout for the recalled crackers, which include states like Alabama, Pennsylvania, Georgia, New York, and more. A complete list of the states included in the recall can be found on the Mondelēz website. The company believes that just 70 cases were shipped out to select retailers in the impacted states.

What should you do if you purchased the recalled Ritz Crackers?

Shoppers who purchased the recalled crackers may not need to do anything, since the biggest danger is posed to those with peanut allergies. As such, anyone who is allergic to peanuts should not eat the Ritz Crackers included in the recall. Instead, they should dispose of the product immediately and contact the company during regular business hours by calling 844-366-1171 to see about a refund. Those without peanut allergies can enjoy the crackers as they usually would.