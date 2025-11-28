BBQ Sauce Recalled in Oregon Over Undeclared Allergen— FDA Warns It Could Be Life-Threatening

The recall was initiated after an inspection that revealed undeclared fish present in the sauce.

In many people’s bodies, a protein derived from fish triggers an allergy. Like most fish, anchovies also contain this protein, and this protein doesn’t get burned up when a barbecue chef rinses, pats, and stows them on the grates. And while a platter of BBQ anchovy glazed with squeezed lemon and smoky herbs sounds like a cool way to make your evening even more delicious, for some people, it can be life-threatening. According to the latest press report by the FDA, Anthony’s BBQ Sauce has issued a product recall for some of its sauces due to a potential contamination with “undeclared anchovy (fish).”

The recall was voluntarily initiated by the Brooklyn-based company on November 22 and was announced by the FDA on the Thanksgiving holiday. The issue was identified during an inspection that indicated that the product could contain anchovy (fish) without its packaging mentioning it on the ingredient label. The exact product recalled is the company’s popular “Anthony's Barbecue & Dip-It Sauce” that comes with a characteristic “Northwest old time flavor,” handmade in small batches on the Oregon Wild Rivers Coast.

The product comes in 15oz. glass bottles. It has no lot codes but has a UPC 6 89076 62272 1. The sauce was sold in two retail stores – Taylor-Cave Junction, Oregon, and Long’s Meat Market in Eugene, between February 2025 and November 2025.

Although no illnesses have been reported so far, a fish allergy carries the potential for triggering mild to severe symptoms, including nausea, stomach cramps, indigestion, vomiting, sneezing, headaches, and even anaphylaxis, a life-threatening shock triggered by the constriction of blood vessels. When the body's immune system encounters fish proteins, it activates its defense mechanisms and releases antibodies. These chemicals flood the body, blocking the flow of oxygen and blood, leading to loss of consciousness.

According to the American College of Allergy, Asthma, and Immunology, an allergy to fish is not detectable until childhood. A study revealed that as many as 40% of people reporting a fish allergy had no problems with eating fish until they were adults. Consumers who are allergic to fish are urged to discard the product or return it to the place of purchase for a full refund. Consumers with questions may contact the company at 541-661-4508 from 10 am to 4 pm PT, Monday to Friday.

